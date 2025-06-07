Chiefs Getting Reassurance Back in the WR Room This Season
The Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiving game plan for the 2025 campaign should incorporate more deep passes. Last season, quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a ton against him. Whether it was due to a weak offensive line or the injuries to his wide receivers, Mahomes didn't often launch the ball down the field.
Going into 2025, Mahomes has revealed that head coach Andy Reid is looking for him to set his wide receivers up more. One of the best options for a deep pass is returning wide receiver, Rashee Rice. Rice was on a tear, but as soon as he got injured, the wide receiving room didn't feel the same.
Sure, rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy stepped up when the Chiefs needed him, but the same star power that Rice brought to the game was eliminated. Rice's injury left a hole in the offensive game plan, but according to Chiefs pass coordinator Joe Bleymaier, the entire roster is excited to have Rice back.
"It was devastating on a personal level for all the guys," Bleymaier said to the media on Wednesday. "He's such a good locker room teammate and competitor on the field. You could just feel everything starting to click and the breakout that he was about to have, or he was on the verge of, everyone could sense it."
Rice was a strong addition immediately to this offense when he got drafted, as the former second round draft pick from the 2023 NFL Draft dropped 938 receiving yards in 79 receptions. Through four games last season, before his injury, Rice had 288 receiving yards in just 24 receptions.
Mahomes targeted Rice a ton down the field when he was healthy, because he knew how skilled a receiver Rice was. While Rice's timeline isn't certain for his return, once he is back on the field, the Chiefs' wide receivers may just do what they please on offense.
"Having Rashee back just opens up a lot of things," Bleymaier said. "But his personality and him being around, the competitor that he is, it raises everybody's game."
Worthy and Rice may just be the Chiefs' best wide receiving duo to reach over 1,000 receiving yards both this season, something that hasn't been achieved since the 2021 campaign.
