Which NFC Quarterback is Being Compared to Patrick Mahomes?
Running back Josh Jacobs has some genuine appreciation for his quarterback. He said this week that quarterback Jordan Love is ready to take a small step for the Packers and a giant leap toward Patrick Mahomes.
“First off, the throws that this dude can make, I don’t think people really understand it. I went up against Pat Mahomes twice and I’ve seen him do some (stuff) I’ve never seen anyone do,” Jacobs told Ryan Clark on Tuesday’s edition of The Pivot podcast, remembering his former AFC West rival while with the Raiders. “And Jordan gives me flashes of that.
“He was battling a knee injury the whole year. It’s hard when you have a knee injury, you’re a quarterback, you can’t move as much as you need to. I think when he gets comfortable and he understands his game and his strengths and weaknesses, he can take his game to the next level. I think that's the next step for him.”
Mahomes took that step much earlier in his career, earning NFL MVP honors in 2018, his first full season as the Chiefs’ starter. He channeled that momentum into a Super Bowl title the following season, 2019.
Danny Parkins said Thursday the Love-Mahomes comparison isn’t as far-fetched as some might think.
“I don't think this comparison is crazy,” Parkins said on FS1’s Breakfast Ball. “Obviously, he's not Mahomes, and obviously, he will never win like Mahomes. But has shown flashes of that. And that actually speaks to Mahomes' impact on the league, because more guys play like that than ever before, off-schedule throws, no-look passes, crazy arm strength, pushing the limits of what you can do with creativity at the position. A lot of guys have flashes of Patrick Mahomes. The key is doing it consistently.”
While Mahomes got only 15 games to sit and learn behind Alex Smith, Love got three years to sit and learn from Aaron Rodgers after Green Bay took the Utah State quarterback in the first round of the 2020 draft. Love now enters only his third year as the Packers’ starter.
But despite that knee injury, Love indeed flashed Mahomes-like qualities in 2024. In fact, Love (96.7) posted a better passer rating last year than Mahomes (93.5). Both players finished with comparable touchdown passes, Mahomes with 26 and Love with 11. Each quarterback threw 11 interceptions last year.
While Mahomes (3,928) passed for more yards than Love (3,389), Love was more efficient. The Packers’ quarterback averaged 8.0 yards per pass attempt while Mahomes had just 6.8.
Love has led the NFL’s youngest team to consecutive playoff berths in his first two seasons in a starting role.
