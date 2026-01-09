Tyreek Hill Offers Blunt Observation Toward Chiefs-McDaniel Dream Pairing

For years, the Kansas City Chiefs have been an electrifying offense that has put immense pressure on any opposing defense they face on Sundays. When Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback in 2018, the Chiefs skyrocketed to immense heights that they stayed on for years until this past season, when the offensive progression fell apart, and the need for a retooling of the roster was evident in a 6-11 season.

One of the key players to the Chiefs success of the past eight years is Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was traded during the 2022 offseason by Kansas City after a terrific run with Mahomes that turned the offense into an impossible unit to predict what came next. Hill has Olympic-level speed as one of the fastest players, not just in the NFL, but on the planet.

As the Chiefs look to retool their roster and have a potential shakeup with not just offensive coordinator Matt Nagy but also defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Hill sounded off on his former coach, Mike McDaniel, his system, and the Chiefs' offensive scheme, especially when it came to a wishlist for potential replacements in the event Nagy becomes a head coach elsewhere.

Hill sounds off on McDaniel, Chiefs scheme

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel greets Tyreek hill during warm-ups before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Sept. 25, 2022. | JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hill put up outstanding numbers with the Dolphins when healthy, including an incredible 1,700-plus-yard season in 2023 in one of the most explosive offenses of the decade. In recent days, Miami parted ways with McDaniel after four seasons, ending what had been a hopeful journey to consistent success in South Beach. Now, McDaniel becomes a favorite for any head coaching or offensive coordinator job.

Fans have been putting out their wishlists for replacements at offensive coordinator, under the assumption that Nagy is to take another head coaching gig elsewhere. Mark Gunnels, a contributing writer for Arrowhead Pride, had McDaniel at the top of his list. However, Hill had something to contribute to the conversation, saying, "Mike don’t fit yall scheme buddy sorry to tell ya."

Mike don’t fit yall scheme buddy sorry to tell ya — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 8, 2026

It is a blunt statement from Hill, but seemingly informative at the same time; though, we must keep in mind that Andy Reid is the offensive play-caller and is the system. However, the next offensive coordinator hire, assuming there is one, needs to bring in a fresh set of eyes for what the offense needs to be going forward. The current step up of players and personnel will need a specific system to thrive, especially in the run game, an area McDaniel is well-known to work well.

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) after Hill scored against the Buffalo Bills during an AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

