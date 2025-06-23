Will Patrick Mahomes Repeat History for the Third Time?
The Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have made countless memories together since Mahomes was drafted in 2017. Mahomes has lifted the Chiefs to three Super Bowl wins before the age of 30, and has a strong chance to continue being a contributor in getting Kansas City to multiple more Super Bowls in the future.
While Mahomes is grateful for everything that the Chiefs organization has given him, sometimes it's nice to look at yourself in the mirror and be proud of the player you've become. For Mahomes, his legacy is only beginning, and he's already secured two Most Valuable Player awards.
Mahomes won his first MVP in 2018, his first full season as a starter in the National Football League. In that season, Mahomes totaled 50 touchdowns, threw for 5,097 yards, and had a passer rating of 113.8, which is still the highest it's ever been in his career.
The second MVP award for Mahomes came in 2022, where he once again totaled over 5,000 passing yards, secured himself 41 touchdowns and had a passer rating of 105.2. The Chiefs proudly flaunt Mahomes to the rest of the league, as he continues to make nine other franchises who had the chance to draft him and didn't, look silly.
While Mahomes has already won two MVP awards, there is a chance that the 2025 campaign is a year where he adds another to his resume. The Chiefs utilized their offseason to reinforce the offensive line, and they're also developing one of the best wide receiving cores in the NFL right now.
One way that Mahomes will look to dethrone Josh Allen as the reigning MVP is to see explosiveness and effectiveness. The Chiefs didn't have a ton of deep passes last season, but head coach Andy Reid has already been in talks with Mahomes to trust his wide receivers more.
Mahomes' passer rating also hasn't surpassed 100 since his last MVP season. If he can reach that feat again, he should be in the running for the award, so long as he can keep up with the other competitors.
The best way that Mahomes can be viewed as a perennial MVP candidate is for him to show his effectiveness, make clutch plays, lead the offense to success, and hopefully, another playoff appearance.
