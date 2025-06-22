Former Chiefs WR Loves the Franchise's Core Wide Receivers
The Kansas City Chiefs are going into the 2025 campaign with a young wide receiving core. The likes of Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, Jalen Royals, and Juju Smith-Schuster are headline names for the franchise, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the offense look back to getting explosive.
The Chiefs haven't had a wide receiving duo touch more than 1,000 receiving yards each in a season since tight end Travis Kelce and former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill did so in the 2022 campaign. With a full season with this core, perhaps that streak is coming to a close.
The franchise has been very excited with the progression they have seen from their younger receivers, such as Worthy and Rice. With the addition of Royals through the 2025 NFL Draft, the wide receiving core seems to be set up nicely for the future, especially in the mind of former Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter.
The Chiefs posted on social media a photo of Worthy and Brown from media day on June 20. Dieter has only been supportive of the franchise that took a chance on him, making a strong claim surrounding the wide receivers the Chiefs have in the wide receiving room in Kansas City.
"Hard to think of a better WR core (top 3 guys) than the Chiefs," Dieter wrote on X (Twitter).
The top three for the Chiefs going into the new year are likely Rice, Worthy, and Brown. The two youngsters and a veteran should be able to get the job done for the franchise, especially seeing how reliable both Rice and Brown have shown themselves to be in the past.
Keep in mind, Brown has totaled over 1,000 receiving yards in his career before, so there is that kind of level to his game. Before Rice got hurt, he was on pace to be one of the best receivers last season in the NFL. Plus, Worthy put together a strong conclusion to his rookie season, while also stepping up once Rice was ruled out for the season.
So long as the Chiefs stay healthy, which was a downfall late last season, they should still be viewed as contenders for the AFC West and the conference as a whole.
