Analyst Has Massive Prediction for Chiefs' 2025 Campaign
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 campaign ended in heartbreak. While the franchise didn't have a fully healthy roster, the Chiefs still found a way to make it to their third straight Super Bowl. Now with a loss on the back of their minds, going into the new year, the Chiefs are set out for revenge in 2025.
The Chiefs went 15-2 last season. Winning several close games and beating the teams they were supposed to, Kansas City continued to prove why it is the team to beat in the AFC. They made their way past the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills to give them their shot at history, but reached a screaming halt.
With the new season just around the corner, several predictions have come out on how many games the Chiefs will win. According to analyst Rich Eisen, the Chiefs shouldn't be doubted until given a reason to doubt them, which is apparent in how Eisen sees the 2025 schedule playing out for Kansas City.
"They're going to be 8-0 going into Buffalo, because that's what happens with the Kansas City Chiefs every single year," Eisen said on The Rich Eisen Show. "They're going to lose that game, because the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs in western New York quite frequently."
While Eisen sees the Chiefs losing to the Bills in Week 9, following the bye week, he also believes the Chiefs will only lose one more game before the regular season is over.
"They'll have the Denver Broncos at home on a Thursday night (Christmas), they'll lose that game, and everyone is going to be about 'uh oh, what's up with the Kansas City Chiefs?' They'll just rest everyone in Las Vegas (Week 18) and win that game. They will go 15-2 again and be the one seed."
"Until I see otherwise, I'm going to assume the Chiefs are going to be as good, as well-coached, as youthful as ever."
Eisen is clearly a believer in Kansas City, and while others may doubt the outlook for the franchise going into the season, when the Chiefs put their pads on and hit the field, they will continue to prove why it's foolish to doubt their ability to win football games.
As always, make sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again
Let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.