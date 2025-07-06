How Much Pressure is On Chiefs' Trent McDuffie in 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs made one of the more intelligent draft picks in recent franchise history. No, it's not Patrick Mahomes, although that pick has been nothing but spectacular for Kansas City. Instead, one of the smartest picks the Chiefs have made in recent history came in the 2022 NFL Draft.
With the 21st pick in the draft process, the Chiefs selected cornerback Trent McDuffie out of Washington. Since donning a Chiefs uniform for the first time, McDuffie has only improved, as he heads into his fourth year playing in the National Football League.
McDuffie is coming off arguably the best season of his professional career. Through 16 games last season, the Chiefs' cornerback recorded 59 total tackles, had 13 passes defended, and had six stuffs. Going into the 2025 campaign, though, one has to think about the pressure that McDuffie is going to be under.
Coming off a season where PFF ranked McDuffie as the third-best cornerback in the league last season, the expectations for the 24-year-old have to be through the roof. The Chiefs even exercised a fifth-year option on McDuffie to keep him in Kansas City for the next two seasons. Safe to say the expectations are higher than they have ever been going into the new year.
With many insiders and fans wondering whether or not general manager Brett Veach will work out a contract extension with McDuffie being a conversation this offseason, this is another thing that could cloud the mind of the young superstar.
Many Chiefs fans would love to have McDuffie locked up in Kansas City for the long haul, but seeing that it hasn't happened yet, McDuffie might have to show more on the field to earn that extension after all. While that hasn't been confirmed, it could be a factor in the added pressure for McDuffie to perform well in 2025.
McDuffie spoke to the media earlier this offseason and made it clear where he stands with a potential contract extension.
"I love the coaches, love my teammates, I would love to be back with the team," McDuffie said."As far as contract-wise, truly, I'm letting my agent deal with that. My sole focus this year and moving forward is just football. I love what this team has done for me and I love what I've been able to do for them, so if it's a long-term deal, I'd be ecstatic, that's for sure."
As always, make sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss any Chiefs news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.