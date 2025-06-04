The Hard Work Has Paid Off for Chiefs' McDuffie
The Kansas City Chiefs smartly drafted cornerback Trent McDuffie with the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Not only has McDuffie become a top-tier defender, but he has also made a strong impact on the community of Kansas City.
Through three seasons, McDuffie has competed in 43 regular season games, while collecting 183 total tackles, 133 of which have been solos, and has 27 passes defended, 13 of which came last season, setting a career high. His success has paid off, as the Chiefs exercised a fifth-year option on McDuffie earlier this offseason.
McDuffie will be a Chief for another two seasons following the fifth-year option, which only makes the front office look that much more intelligent following a recent PFF ranking. Ranking the top 32 cornerbacks ahead of the 2025 NFL season, the Chiefs' cornerback clocks in as at third best, and deservingly so.
"McDuffie, the highest-graded cornerback in PFF's advanced metrics in 2024, has been highly underrated to start his career," PFF's John Kosko wrote. "His PFF advanced coverage grade ranks second across the past three years — and first across the past two years — while his standard PFF coverage grade in that span (89.0) places fourth."
"The Chiefs don’t ask McDuffie to shadow opposing receivers, but his ability to stay tight in coverage is elite."
The Chiefs made the right move back in the 2022 Draft, as McDuffie has continued to prove day in and day out that he is a top-end defender. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is already one of the best coordinators in the NFL, but McDuffie surely makes his job easier when it comes to the defensive scheme.
While the Chiefs did exercise the fifth-year option, McDuffie is still an extension option that the Chiefs should consider. McDuffie was asked about a potential long-term deal to stay in Kansas City, to which he responded optimistically.
"I love the coaches, love my teammates, I would love to be back with the team," McDuffie said. "As far as contract-wise, truly, I'm letting my agent deal with that. My sole focus this year and moving forward is just football. I love what this team has done for me and I love what I've been able to do for them, so if it's a long-term deal, I'd be ecstatic, that's for sure."
