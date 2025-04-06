Chiefs Recent 7-Round Mock Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to fill in the rest of their roster with talented players that can come in and give the team the best chance to win next season.
They will look to do that in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs have done a good job in recent drafts in picking talent that has made an impact on their team and helped them win Super Bowls.
Pro Football Network released their recent seven-round mock draft, and these are the players they have the Chiefs taking.
31) Kansas City Chiefs - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
Ersery can provide the protection the Chiefs are looking to get the offense back on track in 2025. He also will be a player that can come in his rookie season and start right away if needed.
63) Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
Johnson is a good pick up if the Chiefs can land him. The Chiefs could bring in Johnson and see him have an instant impact on the team. He will help keep all the load off Mahomes and also keep Pacheco and Hunt fresh. Having a back like this with Johnson can help the Chiefs' offense.
66) Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
The Chiefs get more help on the offensive line with Williams. Williams can come in and learn the system and battle for a starting spot if the opportunity presents itself.
95) Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State
Reed gives the Chiefs another potential starter at the safety position. Reed is a fast safety who is physical as well as a good tackler. He can come up and help stop the run game as well.
133) Sai'vion Jones, EDGE, LSU
Jones gives the Chiefs depth on the defensive line. The Chiefs want to get more pressure on the quarterback next season with just a four-man rush, and Jones can help them with that.
226) Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB, Kentucky
Johnson had a good college career that started at Georgia. At Kentucky, he finished his career with a good season. He can be a big draft pick for the Chiefs for their defense. Getting him in the seventh round would be a steal.
251) Tonka Hemingway, DT, South Carolina
Hemingway plays on the inside of the defensive line but with quickness, as he used to be a defensive end. He can bring depth to the Chiefs' defensive line and help keep fresh bodies on the field.
257) Carson Bruener, LB, Washington
The Chiefs add another linebacker with the last pick of the draft. Bruener can develop to a NFL linebacker as he has the ability to read plays from the middle of the defense and he will see if it translates to the NFL Level.
