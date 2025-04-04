Where Do Chiefs Rank in Drafts Since 2020?
The Kansas City Chiefs, along with the rest of the league, are getting ready for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs will look to get more talent to add to their roster for the upcoming 2025 NFL season.
The Chiefs should be looking to get back on track and next season they have one plan, and that is getting back to the Super Bowl and winning it this time.
The Chiefs did lose key pieces from their previous team this offseason in free agency, but it is not the first time this has happened to the team.
The Chiefs front office, led by general manager Brett Veach, has done a great job of getting players to come and fill the pieces the team has lost. Veach has done that this offseason as well, but they can add to it by having another solid draft class.
The Chiefs have been one of the better drafting teams over the last few drafts and it has shown on the field by them winning and going to multiple Super Bowls.
PFF ranked the top teams since the 2020 NFL draft in first-round picks, and the Chiefs were nowhere to be found, but their AFC rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, held the top spot in all but one area.
"With the caveat that WAR totals are heavily tied to quarterback success, we can determine which teams have added the most and least value above replacement-level players over the past five first rounds of NFL drafts," said Dalton Wasserman of PFF.
Helping them take the number one spot was Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, cornerback Dax Hill, defensive lineman Miles Murphy, and offensive tackle Amarius Mims.
"Given the quarterbacks that the five teams above have drafted, it’s not surprising to see that they have racked up more PFF WAR than the rest of the league."
"All of these teams have been to the postseason since drafting their franchise quarterback, including the Bengals, who were mere minutes from a Super Bowl victory at the end of the 2021 season. In fact, by this measure, Joe Burrow has been the second most valuable player in the NFL since 2020, behind only Patrick Mahomes."
