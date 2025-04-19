Chiefs' Travis Kelce Give Shoutout to Brittany Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end and future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce will hold off retirement at least for one more season. Kelce went into the offseason not knowing what he was going to do with his NFL career and retiring was a serious option for the three time Super Bowl champion. Kelce did a little bit of soul searching but eventually decided to go at it with the Chiefs for at least one more season.
Kelce has been a fan favorite in Kansas City since being drafted. He has also been the best player in his respective position since entering the league. When he finally decides to retire, he will go down as one of the greatest, if not the greatest tight end in National Football League history. He has been one of a kind and it will be hard to replace him once he decides to hang up his cleats.
Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have had a special connection and relationship since Mahomes was drafted by the Chiefs as well. Both have dominated on the field starting their own dynasty with the Chiefs and off the field they have that same chemistry.
Kelce might have shared his retirement plans if he decides that the 2025 NFL season is his last. In 2026, the United States will host the 2026 World Cup and Kelce gave Mahomes's wife, Brittany Mahomes, a huge shoutout for getting Kansas City to be a host site for the World Cup.
“Another one for me would be the World Cup,” Kelce said about his bucket list on New Heights. “I haven’t been to the World Cup yet.”
"I will be doing it next year: 2026 Kansas City, Missouri, baby. Let's go!" told his brother Jason Kelce on the podcast.
His brother Jason also mentioned that he attended the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
"For Kansas City to be, Midwest town, we had enough stadiums. Shoutout to the Hunts, and Brittany Mahomes has a stadium here as well.
Mahomes is a former collegiate soccer player so getting the World Cup to come to Kansas City was a big thing for her and Chiefs ownership.
Now we might see Kelce and Patick Mahomes playing a different style of football.
