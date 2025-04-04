Chiefs' Trey Smith Sounds Off on Denied Three-Peat
Since their Super Bowl LIX defeat, the Kansas City Chiefs have taken the loss as well as one would; after all, losing on the biggest stage never feels good. But for the Chiefs 2024-25 campaign to be looked at as a disappointment is out of the conversation.
Throughout the campaign, the Chiefs continued to prove why they are the team to beat in the AFC. Posting a final regular season record of 15-2, Kansas City fans have nothing to be ashamed of with how the end of the campaign played out. If anything, it has fueled the players even more to return and play harder in 2025.
In a recent interview conducted with analysts on First Things First, Chiefs guard Trey Smith revealed that the three peat bid wasn't always on the minds of the players, but going out and being the best they can for the team and teammates was.
"Going into the season no one was really focused on that or a three-peat; we were just trying to be the best we could be, be effective at our jobs and just take it day by day, rep by rep," Smith said. "At the end of the day, we came up short of our ultimate goal, and for us, it just fuels motivation to get right back to where we need to be."
"I know me personally, I didn't play my best ball and it leaves a bad taste in your mouth. So, at the end of the day, we just have to refocus and come back the next year. We're not focused on the intern goal, we're just focused on staying in the present and being great at what we do every day," Smith said.
Not every team is fortunate enough to get to the Super Bowl, let alone three straight while winning two in the process. For the Chiefs going into the new season, the end goal and expectations have been set, it just takes a full team to grind and fight to get them back to the end of the line.
If Smith can replicate what he did last season throughout the year, as well as if the franchise adds critical pieces through the draft, the Chiefs should be just fine.
