2025 NFL Draft: Trade Sends Chiefs out of Round 1
The Kansas City Chiefs currently hold the 31st overall pick in the first round of the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. In most mock drafts, the Chiefs go either offensive or defensive line with their first pick. However, a new 2-round mock by ESPN's Field Yates has the Chiefs trading down with a divisional rival. In this version, Kansas City gives up pick No. 31 to the Las Vegas Raiders to go down to No. 37.
"The Chiefs might look at the OT board and think they could get someone early on Day 2 and improve one of their later-round picks," wrote Yates. "The depth of this class aligns nicely with their biggest needs. And the Raiders might see a fit on offense that they can't let slip away. Full terms of the trade would include the Chiefs sending No. 31 and a late third-rounder (No. 95) to the Raiders for a second-rounder (No. 37) and an early third-rounder (No. 68)."
With their new early second-round selection, the Chiefs would go on to take offensive tackle Josh Simmons out of Ohio State. Simmons has been linked to KC quite often in numerous mock drafts and would provide some much-needed stability to a long-unstable position.
"The Chiefs are finally on the board after our projected trade out of the first round. But good news: They get their guy," Yates continued. "Simmons is coming off a torn patellar tendon, which is the only reason he is even in this range. If healthy, he would be long gone by the second round -- and he still might go much sooner than this. But Kansas City can afford to be patient after signing Jaylon Moore in free agency, and Simmons could be eased into action behind him."
While the Chiefs did sign Jaylon Moore to a hefty two-year deal ($30M), it's still not guaranteed to be a surefire fix. The Chiefs have tried drafting talent for the position, such as last year's second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia. While it didn't work out the way they were hoping, drafting Simmons would only give KC more chances to finally get it right.
