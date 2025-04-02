Kansas City Chiefs New Stadium Update
The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the best home field advantages in all of football, if not the best. They do not mess around about their team in Kansas City. There are only a few stadiums in the NFL were the fans have an impact on a game and the Chiefs is one of them.
Everyone around the National Football League always talks about how it is difficult to play in Arrowhead Stadium, and it is a stadium they do not enjoy playing in. But for the Chiefs, it gives them the best feeling when playing a home game, knowing Chiefs Kingdom comes out and makes a difference.
Now, with more new stadiums being built, is the NFL still trying to keep them outdoors, or are they trying to move most of them indoors? We have seen over the years how weather plays a factor late in an NFL season and the playoffs. Is that something that fans and the league do not want to see anymore? For the Chiefs will they go for an inside stadium as well?
As the National Football League got together this week in Florida for the NFL annual meeting, the Chiefs front office talked about when they plan on releasing more information on their new stadium.
“We’re having good conversations, and both options are still very much in play,” said Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. "I am hopeful that we’ll have some news to announce there by summer at the latest.”
“If you’re on either side of the table, you look at deadlines,” said Chiefs team president Mark Donovan. “That June 30th (deadline) is real.”
Many of Chiefs Kingdom would like a new stadium, but if they lose the element of Arrowhead, it will not sit well with them.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also gave his opinion on how new stadiums should be built.
"Just make it a retractable roof and keep the elements. And then, when you want to do a stadium for a live show in December, close the roof," said Kelce on New Heights. "All indoor stadiums, regardless, should have the situation that Vegas and Arizona have, of the field going in and out. It has to be grass. This turf stuff has to kick rocks, man."
