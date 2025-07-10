Chiefs’ 2022 Draft Class Ready to Reach Full Potential on Defense
Leonardo da Vinci needed a canvas only 30 inches tall to paint the Mona Lisa. Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach needed one draft to sculpt the foundation of the franchise's 2025 defense.
The Kansas City general manager gave Steve Spagnuolo nearly half of his defensive starters over one weekend in 2022.
In two hours on Night 1, Veach drafted both Trent McDuffie (21st overall) and George Karlaftis (30th) in the first round. This week, both players earned recognition on the 33rd Team’s 25 best NFL players under age 25.
The next night, Veach got his starting free safety in Bryan Cook (second round, 62nd overall) and starting strongside linebacker in Leo Chenal (third round, 103rd overall). Finally, on Day 3, Kansas City landed another starter in cornerback Jaylen Watson (seventh round, 243rd overall) and two key reserves, Joshua Williams (fourth round, 135th overall) and Nazeeh Johnson (seventh round, 259th overall).
Watson, Williams and Johnson, along with McDuffie and Cook, formed the nucleus of what Pro Football Focus called this week the NFL’s No. 2-ranked defensive backfield. That Class of 2022 also included running back Isiah Pacheco (seventh round, 251st overall), one of the NFL’s best value selections in the last several years.
Veach has certainly had less-than-ideal results since replacing John Dorsey following the 2017 draft. His initial draft in 2018 produced only one starter, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi. From 2018-20, the only Pro Bowler he drafted was returner Mecole Hardman (second round, 2019). And other than McDuffie and Karlaftis, his first-round choices haven’t produced as of yet.
In 2021, Veach turned a corner. That’s when he landed the quarterback of Spagnuolo’s defense, linebacker Nick Bolton, and arguably the best two interior offensive linemen in the league right now – center Creed Humphrey and guard Trey Smith.
And while the jury is still deliberating on 2023, 2024 and 2025, the efforts of Veach and his scouts in 2022 were phenomenal. Credit Veach for listening to his coaches, too. Spagnuolo said this spring that the relationship between Kansas City’s personnel department and its coaching staff is collaborative and productive.
Before Philadelphia crushed Kansas City in the Super Bowl, Spagnuolo said he loved both Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in 2024 before the Eagles drafted the talented defensive backs.
But few single-season drafts in recent NFL history have landed as much talent as Kansas City’s Class of 2022.
That group of players is aiming to become the first in 32 years to play in four Super Bowls over its first four NFL seasons, joining Buffalo’s Class of 1990.
