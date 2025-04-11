2025 NFL Mock Draft: Mahomes Gets a Playmaker
We are so close to the start of the 2025 NFL Draft (starting April 24th). It seems as though no one has a grasp of what the Kansas City Chiefs are going to do come draft day. With the 31st overall pick, the Chiefs can move in a plethora of different directions, the most common one being either offensive or defensive line.
However, one draft analyst has the organization taking an unexpected turn. NFL writer and analyst Rhett Lewis recently predicted that the Chiefs would take star Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at the end of the first round. This is unexpected for many reasons:
For one, McMillan is highly regarded as one of the top receivers in the draft class. Coming off a record-breaking season in which he finished the year with over 1,300 receiving yards to go along with a 304-yard and 4 touchdown performance against New Mexico. In scouts' eyes, he's got the build, the hands, and the route-running of an NFL-ready receiver.
Additionally, the Chiefs already have a pretty large arsenal of offensive weapons. From re-signing WR Marquise Brown and running back Kareem Hunt to one-year deals to bringing in fresh faces such as RB Elijah Mitchell, the Chiefs have surrounded QB Patrick Mahomes with plenty of firepower.
Lewis had his own reasons as to why McMillan's the perfect choice for Kansas City:
"Would the Chiefs consider spending their first-round pick on a receiver for a second consecutive draft, Lewis questioned. "Maybe not, but McMillan offers a body type and skill set Patrick Mahomes has never really had at his disposal. And upgrading the playmakers around No. 15 is never a bad idea."
When all is said and done, it's unlikely that McMillan will be available to the Chiefs that late in the first. However, it'd be hard to pass up on a prospect like him if the dominos truly fall in the correct order. Standing at 6'5 and 212 pounds, McMillan could very well be the next iteration of a D.K. Metcalf or an A.J. Brown. He's a fast receiver that you can throw the ball to anytime, no matter where he is on the field or who's guarding him. How could Mahomes pass up on that?
