3 Edge Rushers Chiefs Could Target at No. 31
The NFL Draft is 33 days away and the Kansas City Chiefs look to continue their latest trend of drafting and developing players that has allowed them to remain in Super Bowl contention. With the No. 31 selection in the draft, the options of who they may take are limitless.
There are needs at defensive tackle, safety, left guard, and left tackle, along with a need for Travis Kelce's potential successor. However, the Chiefs could add more pass rush depth despite re-signing Charles Omenihu. It would not come as a surprise to see them load up at the position.
Let's look at three edge rushing options for Kansas City at No. 31.
Mike Green, Marshall Thundering Herd
Green is arguably the best pure pass rusher in this year's draft outside of Penn State's Abdul Carter and another edge rusher on this list. This is an explosive athlete with incredible get-off and twitch that allows him to win with speed and explosiveness. Green can also win with terrific bend and flexibility when dipping underneath opposing edge blockers.
Furthermore, Green has some of the best pass rush toolkit in the class, displaying a varity of moves and counters that can make him an immediate impact player.
James Pearce Jr., Tennessee Volunteers
Another exciting pure edge rusher in this year's draft, Pearce brings everything the Chiefs may currently lack at the position: explosiveness, pure speed, and enough bend to create havoc in the pocket.
Pearce is another player with rumored off-field concerns toward his motivation as a player and his "want-to." Take this with a grain of salt, but he is still one of the better pass rushers in this draft. Using him as a designated rusher where he can illustrate a quality rush plan would hide his flaws as an edge defender and would be a great fit in the Chiefs' defense.
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College Eagles
This is another pass rusher who has a wide variety of opinions on Ezeiruaku's draft range. Some may be concerned with his lack of a true anchor and power at the point of attack but this is not what Kansas City will be asking of him if drafted at No. 31. This is arguably the best pure pass rusher in the draft.
The Chiefs need a player opposite of George Karlaftis to be effective and get to the quarterback quickly and allow more one-on-one rush chances. Ezeiruaku provides the best set of rush moves with an outstanding plan of attack to get after the quarterback with explosiveness, bend, length, and enough power to bull rush and long-arm opposing tackles.
