Missing Playoffs Not the Worst Thing for This Chiefs Team

We all know that the Kansas City Chiefs will not be a part of the NFL playoffs this season. It is something shocking to everyone around football. When to all the fans around the league, it is unbelieve.

Because when you have arguably the best quarterback in the NFL and you pair that with a Hall of Fame head coach, and all the Super Bowls they have won in the past, you think they are always at least a lock for the playoffs. That is far from what happened in Kansas City in 2025.

The Chiefs have had a difficult season in 2025, and one that will be hard to look back on. But when they do, it could be a blessing in disguise. This Chiefs team, since they made Patrick Mahomes the starting quarterback, has gone to at least the AFC Championship game.

They have won three Super Bowls with Mahomes under center, and heading into this season, they were coming off three straight Super Bowl appearances. That is something that takes a toll on a man's body.

If you add it up, that is many more games for the Chiefs' core that have been together during that run than other teams that go home early and do not play in those extra games. Now the Chiefs will be one of these teams and get that extra time off. Maybe that is what they need the most. That will be a lot for any team.

Chiefs Missing Playoffs is Not all Bad

"A few people suggested to me that missing the playoffs won't be such a bad thing for the Chiefs, as it will force them to rethink their roster-building strategy around Mahomes.," said Dan Graziano of ESPN.

"There's a perception that the Chiefs have been kind of perpetually retooling and counting on Mahomes' greatness to cover up their flaws and bail them out when things get dicey. Now, they basically have two extra months to focus on their offseason plans, and they hope to put them to good use."

"The Chiefs have devoted resources -- money and draft picks -- to the offensive line. Assuming Josh Simmons comes back healthy and they find a competent replacement for Jawaan Taylor, that group should be a strength in 2026. Tight end Travis Kelce has been on the way out for a while now, and his hanging it up would probably force them to reimagine some things about the offense. The Chiefs need to build a run game, which they didn't do this season."

