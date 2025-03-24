3 Chiefs Who Could Lose Roles to Draft Picks
The NFL Draft is an opportunity for NFL franchises, including the Kansas City Chiefs, to build for the future, construct their core, and establish new cornerstones with early draft selections.
Over the last few years, the Chiefs have been one of the best in the league at this, thanks to one of the league's best general managers Brett Veach.
However, there is a downside, especially for veteran players and role-specific talents on the roster. With a new wave of young talent comes more competition and the possibility of losing key roles and a spot on the 53-man roster come late August. The Chiefs have been shown to succeed when losing key players with an establishment of young talent to fill those roles.
With the draft just over a month away, Kansas City will look to add fresh faces to the franchise. Let's look at three players on the current roster who could lose their role to a draft pick in 2025.
Michael Danna, Defensive Line
Danna has been a key role player and starter on the Chiefs defense for the last two seasons. He has been an effective edge setter who can also bring some value as a pass rusher on later downs. However, with Felix Anudike-Uzomah and a potential rookie ready to take on a larger role, Danna's place on the roster is now in question.
There is a need for explosiveness and rush variety opposite of star George Karlaftis. In a deep edge rusher draft class, the Chiefs may look to add someone of this variety early, whether it be at No. 31 overall or in Day 2 of the selection process.
Jaylon Moore, Left Tackle
This may seem like an odd choice but Moore has been a backup for much of his career and was average in San Fransisco. Maybe he becomes a quality starter like Jawaan Taylor was able to develop into but in a solid offensive tackle class, the Chiefs could be inclined to find some competition on the edge.
Moore was given a decently sized contract but that should not keep Veach from digging into the draft to find a future franchise left tackle. If there is one that intrigues him, Moore becomes nothing more than sufficient depth on a big contract.
Kingsley Suamataia, Left Guard
With the departure of Joe Thuney, the automatic assumption is that Suamataia slides in at guard where he can put his physical and athletic profile to use that made him such an intriguing second-round draft choice in 2024. However, it would be wise for the Chiefs to acquire another young guard to compete with him for the starting job.
Suamataia has refinement that is needed in his overall technique and Kansas City must have a backup plan if the potential experiment does not go well. In a solid guard class in the middle rounds, one would be beneficial to potentially push the former BYU Cougar standout or start over him altogether.
