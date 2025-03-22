Chiefs' Best and Worst Moves From Free Agency
The Kansas City Chiefs have had a busy offseason.
During this year's free agency cycle, the Chiefs made numerous acquisitions and re-signings, while also letting many key pieces walk away. Like with any team, the opinions differ on the effectiveness of each move, and whether or not it was worth it in the first place.
Pro Football Focus released their favorite and least favorite move from every team during free agency, including Kansas City. Analyst Mason Cameron had concrete opinions on which moves made the most sense and which kept his head still scratching.
Taking the top spot was the re-signing of linebacker Nick Bolton. A Playoffs captain, Bolton notched his 4th season with over 100 total tackles and has consistently been a huge part of the Chiefs' defense. Signing a 3-year extension worth $45 million, KC's defense becomes monumentally better with him on the field.
"Restructuring Patrick Mahomes‘ deal allowed the Chiefs to retain Bolton, and they did so at a very reasonable contract value," Cameron stated. "While his past two seasons weren't as efficient as his first two, he remains a key piece of Kansas City’s defense and fully understands Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme and how it functions at the highest level."
Bolton received a 64.0 PFF grade in 2024, along with a PFF WAR (wins above replacement) of 0.07. Cameron rated the deal as "good."
However, there was one move that sat at the bottom compared to the rest: the signing of San Francisco 49ers' tackle Jaylon Moore. The Chiefs have long been lacking at the left tackle position, and this move was a chance to flip the narrative. Moore agreed to terms on a two-year, $30 million contract with over $21M guaranteed.
"Moore filled in admirably for Trent Williams down the stretch of the 49ers‘ 2024 season, earning a quality 74.9 PFF overall grade, highlighted by solid metrics as a pass blocker," Cameron continued. "However, this is quite an expensive deal for a player with limited NFL experience (just over 800 career snaps). It ultimately leaves this unit in worse shape entering 2025."
This was a gamble for sure, but it could come with a huge payoff. The Chiefs needed this problem fixed quickly, and signing someone with real-league experience rather than the NFL Draft seemed like the right decision.
