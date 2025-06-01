Analyst Claims Chiefs Will Suffer Significant Setback in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs rode as much of their back-to-back Super Bowl-winning seasons as far as they could in 2024. Finding a way to pull off victory after victory, the Chiefs punched their ticket to the Super Bowl for the third straight season. But as we know, the result was not what the franchise wanted.
The Chiefs were embarrassed by the eventual Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles on the biggest stage the National Football League has to offer. Following the defeat, the franchise has set goals for the upcoming season, while also filling in holes that were seen both during and following the 2024 campaign.
Addressing the offensive line was the main priority for the Chiefs, and they did. Bringing in the likes of Jaylon Moore, Josh Simmons, and others, the goal is for the offensive line to improve for the sake of the Chiefs' success in 2025.
However, one analyst doesn't believe the Chiefs' issues primarily lie on the offensive line. According to Jason McIntyre, who made the claim earlier this offseason that the Chiefs wouldn't win the AFC West division, the Chiefs might be in for a bigger blow than anyone expected.
"It's over for the Chiefs, guys," McIntyre said on The Herd. "Let me just remind you, Tom Brady won in 2004; he had, I believe, three Super Bowls at the time. It took him a decade to win another. This stuff is not easy. Just because you have Mahomes and Reid doesn't guarantee you a spot in the Super Bowl."
While it is unlikely that the Chiefs will find as much success as they did last season in one-score games, they do have a schedule with winnable games. But, McIntyre did lay out a recent trend that has been seen surrounding the Super Bowl runners-up that could affect the Chiefs.
"We know recent history for Super Bowl losers a'int pretty, go ask the Niners, who fell apart, injury-wise, after losing that overtime game to the Chiefs. The Chiefs beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl and what happened to the Eagles? They fell apart the next year. There is a bit of a curse for the Super Bowl loser."
The last time the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl before this past season was to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The following year, the Chiefs made the playoffs but were bested by the Cincinnati Bengals. So, the trend makes sense, but it isn't a shoo-in for a team to fall apart like the 49ers and Eagles did.
