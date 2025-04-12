Analyst Believes Chiefs will Miss Playoffs in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs have been the best overall team in the National Football League for several years in a row. Going into the 2025 campaign after their heartbreaking denied quest of a threepeat in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs hit the drawing board.
The franchise losing this past season doesn't eliminate them from being the team to beat in the AFC next season. After all, they have had dominant season after dominant season, collecting several pieces of hardware to bring back to Arrowhead Stadium.
Thus far into the offseason, the Chiefs have taken a ton of hits to their roster. Losing out on star players such as Justin Fields and Joe Thuney definitely doesn't help the cause of trying to get back to the Super Bowl. But if the Chiefs have taught us anything over the years, it's to not count them out.
According to analyst Jason McIntyre, who subbed in for Colin Cowherd on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, McIntyre brought up several reasons he believes the Chiefs will take a step back going into the new season, and even went as far to say they'd miss the whole playoff shindig as a whole.
"You look at the last three years, Kansas City has played 10 playoff games, that's more than half another season," McIntyre said. "We see this in the NBA all the time, you make a run to the finals two, three years in a row, that following year you're drained."
"I'm making the call here, it's mid April before the draft: I don't think the Kansas City Chiefs are a playoff team next year."
McIntyre leaned into the narrative that the AFC West division should be more competitive going into the next season, especially given that three of the four teams made the playoffs. He also mentioned how he believes the Chiefs won't be able to maintain their one-score game record as flawlessly as they did last season.
While it's unlikely the Chiefs will win each one-score contest they play in for the next season, head coach Andy Reid has found ways to make this team successful over several seasons. With players getting older, that just gives more reason for younger talent to step up.
Saying the Chiefs won't be a playoff team before seeing them play a snap is outlandish, as we have seen several teams that look bad on paper turn themselves into the biggest draw in the NFL. Perhaps McIntyre should wait until at least training camp begins to give a hard-hitting take on Kansas City.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.