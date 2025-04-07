Analyst Predicts Chiefs-Vikings Draft Day Trade
Kansas City traded up in the first round last year to take Xavier Worthy. They traded up in 2022 to take Trent McDuffie. And in less than three weeks, the Chiefs could do it again, according to one NFL draft analyst.
ESPN’s Matt Miller said Friday the Vikings would make good trade partners with the Chiefs. Speaking from the Vikings’ perspective, Miller said asset-thirsty Minnesota could offer its 24th-overall selection for more picks.
“With only four selections in this draft, including no second-rounder, the Vikings have less draft capital than any other team,” Miller wrote Friday. “At No. 24 overall, they could benefit from sliding back to a spot like Buffalo (No. 30) or Kansas City (No. 31) to add extra picks. Minnesota could still fill needs at defensive back or defensive tackle later in Round 1.”
After 24, Minnesota has just three picks: A compensatory selection at the end of the third round (No. 97) and two additional choices on Day 3, No. 139 in the fifth round and 187 in the sixth. Until the NFL awarded the Vikings that compensatory choice, No. 24 was the only original pick Minnesota had. The Vikings acquired the other two in trades with Cleveland and San Francisco, respectively.
But No. 24 could be valuable for the Chiefs, who own eight choices as of now. The combine’s biggest winner could be available at 24, but figures to be gone by the time Kansas City goes on the clock at 31. If Nick Emmanwori isn’t their choice, Kansas City might like Jahdae Brown from Texas, one of the best cornerbacks in the draft.
Kansas City’s question mark on the left side of its offensive line is well documented. A trade involving Minnesota’s pick at 24 could give the Chiefs their future starting left tackle, perhaps Josh Simmons from Ohio State or Kelvin Banks from Texas.
Edge-rusher Shemar Stewart or a host of sliding first-round prospects might be in the Chiefs’ future at 24.
In addition to No. 31 in the first round, Kansas City has its own picks at 63 in the second round, 95 in the third, and 133 in the fourth. Along the way, the Chiefs have picked up No. 66 in the third round (from Tennessee), No. 226 in the seventh round (from Carolina), and a pair of compensatory choices at the end of the draft, 251 and 257.
