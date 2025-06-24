Andy Reid on Coldest Seat of All NFL Head Coaches
There is no doubt in mind that the Kansas City Chiefs have the best coach in the National Football League in Andy Reid. Reid has led the Chiefs into a dynasty and has won three Super Bowl Championships since coming to Kansas City. He has certainly turned things around for the franchise. Before Reid got to Kansas City, they were a team that was struggling to find consistency.
When it is all said and done, Reid could go down as the greatest head coach in the history of the NFL. Reid is still coaching at a high level, and he has gotten his Chiefs teams as contenders every season. Reid has done a good job in coming in each season and finding consistency with winning and putting his teams in the best position to be successful, no matter if they pick them to win it all or not.
The Chiefs are coming off another Super Bowl appearance, but it did not go Reid's or the team's way in that game. Now has they have gotten ready for the 2025 season, a lot of teams are riding the Chiefs off. But Reid could use that as extra motivation for his team to get back to the big game next season and win it all once again. Reid has no plan on retiring, and he will try to win as many rings as he can.
When the new season approaches, that also means that some head coaches will start the season on the hot seat because of how their respective teams played last season, and they survived the offseason. But we all know that Reid is far from that and will not even be close to any hot seat, any time soon. But instead, Reid comes in as the head coach with the coldest seat in the latest rankings.
32. Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs
"Reid has led the Chiefs to three consecutive Super Bowls with the Chiefs and has won three with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback. The 67-year-old is one of the greatest NFL coaches of all time and should be entrenched as Kansas City's leader as long as he wants to continue coaching," said Jacob Camenker of USA Today.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.