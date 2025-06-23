Patrick Mahomes Going into Training Camp with Healthy Offensive Weapons
The thing that hurt the Kansas City Chiefs all of last season was the injuries. Even before the season started last year, the Chiefs were hit with the injury bug. And it did not stop there; it continued throughout the 2024 season. That is something that hurt the Chiefs as well. Even with all the injuries, the Chiefs still managed to get back to the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs are looking to get back to the big game in 2025 as well. If they want to do that one thing, they have to do it while still healthy. That is one thing that will make or break their season in 2025. The Chiefs cannot always rely on quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Yes, he is the best quarterback in the National Football League, but the Chiefs need to give him help as well. he cannot do everything for the offense, and we saw it catch up to them last season.
The Chiefs want to get their offense going once again next season. It was important for Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid to bring back some wide receivers who have been there in Kansas City. The Chiefs like the chemistry they are building; they just feel like last season, they were hit with bad luck. The Chiefs believe in their players, and that is why they are running it back with a similar group.
The Chiefs have talented weapons on the offensive side of the ball, and it is going to be fun to watch. A lot of speed will be on the field for the Chiefs if their offensive weapons stay healthy next season.
"I think you saw at the beginning of last year before Rashee got hurt, whenever you have a guy, you spent that time with and had that connection with, you can hit the ground running," said Mahomes. "You can hit the ground running because they know everything. Seeing that with Xavier, this year and Hollywood Brown and Rashee, and Juju, and all these guys, they have done a great job of working and continue to work and get even better."
"You could talk about stuff that happened in previous years, and that is where Travis had so much success. When you get multiple years with guys, you continue to get even better with them."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.