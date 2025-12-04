Why Former Super Bowl Champion Devin McCourty Still Believes in Chiefs

Becoming a Super Bowl champion is what drives each player in the National Football League, then, now, and forever. Luckily for the Kansas City Chiefs, their players have seen the promised land and have grabbed that brass ring multiple times over the last few seasons, creating instant credibility.

However, entering Week 14 against the Houston Texans , the Chiefs hold a 6-6 record and are in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since Patrick Mahomes became the franchise's starting quarterback.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) celebrates after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Despite all the odds being against them and seeing several other NFL franchises sit ahead of them in the playoff pecking order, former three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty has yet to give up on the Chiefs.

Super Bowl Champs' Thoughts

Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Sunday Football Night in America host Devin McCourty delivers the pre-game show before the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"I know I've told myself, 'man, if they just get into the playoffs'. I don't care if they have to play on the road. You do not want to play this team in a wild card at your place anywhere because they got Patrick Mahomes, and it's running out of time. But I'm not going to lie, I still feel like they're like the one or two wins away from everything clicking and then them just going and playing and winning," McCourty said on Pro Football Talk.

McCourty has been a part of a dynasty; he played with the New England Patriots from 2010-2022. The Patriots of the 2010s were what the Chiefs turned into to begin the turn of the decade. So if McCourty has faith in this team being a win away from stringing things together, then it has to be somewhat believable.

"You go back, and you watch the All 22, there's nothing that's glaring of you're like, man, they just don't have this anymore, that it's just the games that we've been accustomed to seeing them win, the way the game flows, how they play, all of that. It's like, man, they got back to that. Like, this looks like the Kansas City Chiefs team , but they're just not winning," McCourty said.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is seen before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Getting over the hump and finding ways to be on the winning side of close games is what made the Chiefs a Super Bowl team in 2024, but it's the flip side of things that is holding them back in 2025.

None of the other games to this point matter because the Chiefs have to have the mindset of going 5-0, or their season is over. McCourty could be right; they could just need to string one or two wins together to get the ball rolling, but from what they've shown this season, it's a heavy ball to move consistently.

