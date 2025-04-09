Where Do Chiefs Rank in Post-FA Power Rankings?
The Kansas City Chiefs have had a noisy offseason since their Super LIX loss. First, there was all the outside noise about whether star tight end and future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce would retire. Even the Chiefs gave him a deadline to make his decision. The good news is that Kelce is coming back in 2025 and will give the Chiefs that middle-of-the-field target.
Then, the Chiefs lost a lot of players in free agency. Not just any players, but ones that played considerable factors in winning Super Bowls in Kansas City and getting to the big game last season. What surprised a lot of people was the free agency signings that the Chiefs made. Many thought the Chiefs would stay put, but that was not the case.
The team had to do something about losing key players, so they went out and did their own signings. They brought in a lot of players with a lot of potential. We are just going to have to wait to see if they plan out.
But, over the years, the Chiefs have been able to bring in players and have them play at a great level that the coaches want them to play at. A lot of credit has to go to general manager Brett Veach, head coach Andy Reid, and his coaching staff given they always have their players prepared for any situations each season.
Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated did his post-free agency power rankings, and he had the Chiefs ranked at No. 4.
"I’ve been quietly talking myself into free-agent guard Jaylon Moore all offseason, at least to the point where it allows the Chiefs to seriously woo me by taking North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel at the back end of the first round and end all my nonsense talk about a gap in the dynasty (it doesn’t take a lot to make me happy)," said Orr. "In all seriousness, I think Moore could end up being one of the biggest fliers taken during free agency."
The Chiefs had many good signings and with their success from the past, it is not out of the question that they can have their new players, playing at the best of their respective position.
