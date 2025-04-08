2025 NFL Draft: Good Day 3 Draft Pick for Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs need to upgrade their defense for the 2025 NFL season. The Chiefs lost a lot of key pieces to last year's defense and they will need to find the right talent to fill in the area left vacant by the players that left.
The Chiefs' defense played great all last season, but now with key players gone can they do the same in 2025? We have seen the Chiefs coaching staff find players and bring them in and have a good impact on the team. They will look to do the same this offseason.
The upcoming 2025 NFL Draft gives the Chiefs the perfect opportunity to do what they have done well over the last few seasons and find talent that makes their team better. This draft can be one of the most important drafts in the team's history and keep the Super Bowl window open for longer.
One need for the Chiefs is finding another cornerback to go along with Trent McDuffie and give the defensive another player that can shut down a side of the field. The Chiefs do not have to find that in the early rounds, they can wait to the late rounds and find a player a lot of teams are sleeping on.
That is Zah Frazier out of the University of Texas-San Antonio. Frazier is a big size cornerback that likes to play physical and is not afraid of making a hit or tackle in the open field.
"Frazier is an ideal match for teams that run zone heavy defensive schemes. His combination of height, speed and ball skills are among the best of the late-round options in this class. At 6-foot-3, 186 pounds, he ran a 4.36 40 and had impressive jumps (36½ inches on vertical and 10-feet-6-inches on broad), said Jordan Reid of ESPN."
"He tied for second in the FBS with six interceptions last season, and his reactionary skills complement his size. Frazier's age -- he'll be 25 in October -- might push him down the board, but he could quickly outplay his draft slot. The 49ers, Bills and Vikings are three teams that feature zone heavy schemes and have needs at the position."
If the Chiefs can land Frazier on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, they will be getting a potential starting cornerback for next season.
