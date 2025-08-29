Andy Reid Reacts to Loss of Rashee Rice, Depth at WR
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In a span of 72 hours, the Chiefs have gone from eight wide receivers to six. Head coach Andy Reid said Friday the team is unlikely to have rookie Jalen Royals available for the Brazil season-opener on Sept. 5.
A 6-0, 195-pound rookie from Utah State, Royals joined the Chiefs in the fourth round (133rd overall) and had a strong training camp until knee tendinitis sidelined him three weeks ago. He hasn’t played or practiced since the Aug. 15 preseason game at Seattle.
Chiefs were ready for losing both players
But the Chiefs were prepared. When they reduced their roster to 53 players ahead of the league’s Tuesday deadline, they kept eight wide receivers, so they’re able to absorb not only the loss of Royals but also Rashee Rice. The NFL suspended Rice six games on Wednesday for violating the personal conduct policy.
“We had an idea that something was going to happen,” Reid said Friday, referring to Rice’s suspension. “Whether it was now or later, when doesn't necessarily matter. But something was going to happen, and it'd probably be around that six-game area, and so we went about business full-steam ahead.”
The Chiefs used their final preseason tuneup last Friday against Chicago to rotate in players who’ll fill the void, such as JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton and Jason Brownlee. The week before in Seattle, they gave tight end Robert Tonyan valuable reps. Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy are expected to start the opener against the Chargers (7 p.m. CT, YouTube, KSHB-TV, 96.5 The Fan).
“We've got guys that are capable of playing here,” Reid added. “We just have to go and do it. Not that you don't Rashee. I mean, he's a heck of a football player. But we have other guys that are good players.”
Good attitude and approach
Rice also had a strong camp and finished the preseason by connecting with Patrick Mahomes on a red-zone touchdown in the Bears game. Reid said he doesn’t condone the street-racing incident that triggered Rice’s suspension but he did see a good response from the third-year wide receiver.
“He kept himself in the right frame of mind to where he could work,” Reid said Friday. “He wasn't moping around. Stayed positive. He's trying to do the right things. First of all, I mentioned that Rashee’s got a real good heart. It's unfortunate that it happened. Thank goodness people weren't hurt, obviously, but lesson learned, and you move on and try to move ahead in a positive manner. And so far, he's done a nice job with that.”
Smith-Schuster is expected to replace Rice in the lineup for the Brazil opener, and when Royals is able to return, perhaps as early as Week 2 in a Super Bowl rematch against Philadelphia, the Chiefs will have another option. Both Smith-Schuster and Royals are similar in size and skillset to Rice, with what the Chiefs expect out of that position, but they’re also not expecting the same production.
“I think Rashee is a top 10 receiver,” general manager Brett Veach said Thursday. “I think he's a legit dude, a star in this league. And I think that replacing him is going to be awfully hard to do, and I don't think we have anybody like Rashee. … There's very few guys that can punish tacklers like Rashee can at that position.”
