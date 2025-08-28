Arrowhead Report

How Chiefs Plan to Fill Role of Rice During His Suspension

Veteran, rookie next in line to replace Rice over brutal 6-game stretch.

Zak Gilbert

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a touchdown during the second half against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a touchdown during the second half against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Travis Kelce’s dad made a bold prediction, and JuJu Smith-Schuster said he’s in the best shape of his life. The Chiefs are going to lean on both players over a brutal six-game stretch without Rashee Rice.

The NFL officially suspended the starting wide receiver on Tuesday, barring him for the first six games after he violated the league’s personal conduct policy. Smith-Schuster, who made a great catch to set up the Chiefs’ first touchdown in the preseason finale last week, will be the first to attempt to fill the void.

“Obviously, JuJu has been here for a while,” said general manager Brett Veach on Thursday, “and just to his credit, he looked better this camp than he did the last camp. He was here really taking care of his body. So, that's a good thing, because we're getting JuJu fresh and at the beginning of the season.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Isiah Pacheco, Travis Kelce
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) and running back Isiah Pacheco (10) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brutal 1st 6 games

That beginning of the season, at least based on 2024 records and playoff appearances, presents the toughest six-game opening stretch in the NFL.

Kansas City opens with 22 hours of round-trip flights to and from Brazil (against the Chargers on Sept. 5), then gets a Super Bowl rematch with reigning champion Philadelphia, followed by a road game against the Giants, a showdown with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 4, a Monday night game at Jacksonville and a short-week home contest against the Lions, who finished 15-2 a year ago.

nf
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on field against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Smith-Schuster is in great shape

Smith-Schuster, 28, isn’t old. He’s 13 months younger than Patrick Mahomes. Both were drafted in 2017. He also has familiarity with Andy Reid’s offense and chemistry with the quarterback, most recently on display in that final preseason game against the Bears.  

A year ago, the ninth-year veteran might not have made that catch against Chicago. But six months after the Super Bowl loss, Smith-Schuster looks back on his offseason as mission accomplished.

nf
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“First of all, I moved to San Diego,” Smith-Schuster said last week. “Honestly, what I did was, I got the right crew around me, the right guys. … We pretty much did two-a-days, and trained every single day. And I think a lot of times, I would put my family first when it comes to the offseason, but this time I kind of … put myself first and really focused on that.

“This offense, you got to run fast, so got to keep going.”

And when rookie Jalen Royals returns from knee tendinitis, he’ll help to fill the role, too. Both Royals and Smith-Schuster are similar to Rice is size and skillset, although Veach said no one can fully replace Rice.

Jalen Royal
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

No replacing Rice

“I think Rashee is a top 10 receiver,” Veach added. “I think he's a legit dude, a star in this league. And I think that replacing him is going to be awfully hard to do, and I don't think we have anybody like Rashee. … There's very few guys that can punish tacklers like Rashee can at that position.”

The major difference this year, though, is the return of the deep ball. After Tyquan Thornton caught a 58-yard bomb from Patrick Mahomes against Chicago, Xavier Worthy said he wasn’t surprised. In fact, Worthy said any of the Chiefs’ receivers are now a threat deep.

“Man, I feel like anybody could do that in our room right now,” Worthy said Tuesday. “I mean, Rashee could go do that. So, it shows the camaraderie and what we got going on the room. Everybody could go make a play at any moment. So, they have to respect everybody on the field.

“That's what we worked on. And that kind of didn't surprise me, what happened in the game. Tyquan’s been catching those all camp, and he's really been showing up. So, this just shows the work being put in.”

The Chiefs are expected to reinstate Rice on Monday, Oct. 14, the day after they play the Lions.

