Andy Reid Weighs In on Tom Brady and Raiders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Tom Brady had a whirlwind few days last weekend. He arrived in Kansas City on Friday for his FOX production meeting – something the NFL now allows him to attend -- with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Matt Nagy, Steve Spagnuolo and other players.
And after meeting with the Eagles at their Kansas City hotel, he called the Super Bowl rematch with Kevin Burkhardt, weighed in on the Tush Push, then hustled to catch a plane to Las Vegas.
Two-hat controversy
Brady wears two hats these days, hats some see as a conflict of interest. When he’s not working America’s Game of the Week for FOX, he’s working in the Raiders’ coaches booth as a limited owner – where he was for the team’s loss to the Chargers on Monday Night Football after leaving Kansas City.
Asked about the controversy Wednesday, Andy Reid said he’s got enough to worry about in getting the Chiefs their first win. That, and Reid has certain responsibilities on the sideline that prevent him from watching Brady’s games.
“Yeah. I mean, listen, I don't know what he's doing for them, so I can't answer that,” the head coach said. “And I don't know that he's done a good job as an announcer. I don't know that, either, because I really don't listen to it. But I haven't really gotten into all that.”
He has gotten into the production meeting, the pregame, off-camera session in which game announcers get exclusive access to gather last-minute information for the telecast. But whether Brady owned the Raiders or the Savannah Bananas, Reid said he’s not giving away games to his division rival.
“No, we're not like telling secrets in the production meeting,” the head coach said Wednesday. “So, I mean, there's no giving them the plays and stuff in the production meeting.”
Antonio Pierce shares thoughts
But former head coach Antonio Pierce, a close friend of Spagnuolo and a guest of the Chiefs at training camp this summer, said Brady’s involvement with FOX while owning a share of the Raiders should concern other teams.
“It's not hard for him to watch a few things on a Friday practice or hear things in a production meeting and be like, 'Hmm,' and have tidbits,” the former Raiders head coach told Mad Dog Radio on SiriusXM this week, via Pro Football Talk. “And you'd be foolish enough to think that he's not gonna share that with the Raiders because we had those conversations about certain things.”
Last week’s 20-17 loss to the Eagles was the only time this season the Chiefs were scheduled to appear on FOX, so Brady won’t be calling any more of their games. But the Raiders still have two dates with their AFC West rivals, beginning with a Week 7 battle at Arrowhead Stadium in which Rashee Rice is scheduled to return.
