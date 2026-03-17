Chiefs Just Acquired Andy Reid’s Modern-Day Callback to Eagles Success

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When Bill Walsh was dreaming up the West Coast Offense with the Bengals, Andy Reid was a 13-year-old giant among boys in a punt, pass and kick contest at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Standing 6-foot-2, Reid got to wear Lee Josephson’s actual Rams uniform – a jersey Reid still possesses. He launched a pass 36 yards as the ABC telecast misspelled his last name, “Andrew Ried; Los Angeles, Calif.”

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) run the ball against New England Patriots linebacker Elijah Ponder (91) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Fields brings added dimension to Chiefs' modern West Coast Offense

After the Chiefs acquired quarterback Justin Fields on Monday, sending a sixth-round selection in 2027 to the Jets, Reid’s version of the West Coast offense in 2026 might have a lot in common with that 1971 competition. It’ll certainly stand out and has the potential to create a lot of mementos and timeless highlights.

Some of those highlights surely will come from Kenneth Walker, more of Terrell Davis-type of back, more suited for a play-action, outside-zone running game. That’s not something Reid has employed much since Patrick Mahomes launched his 2018 MVP season.

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

And Fields is no Joe Montana, Donovan McNabb or Brett Favre. But the Chiefs don’t need him to be. They need him to secure the on-field reps during the offseason program and potentially win one-or-more games in September as Mahomes rebuilds the strength in his surgically repaired knee.

Then, well, that’s where the sky’s the limit for Reid and his staff with regard to Fields. How much they’re comfortable taking the ball out of Mahomes’ hands is fascinating. Mahomes has already admitted that he’ll do anything to win. Could that include coming off the field in short-yardage situations? After all, Mahomes hasn’t run a quarterback sneak since he dislocated his kneecap in 2019.

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts to an officials penalty on the Chiefs against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Fields preferred Chiefs

Remember, Fields reportedly preferred Kansas City as his destination. The cost of that preference is committing to an individual long-term career plan, something much different than a year ago when he signed a two-year, $40 million deal with $30 million guaranteed to become the Jets’ starter. Reid has a history of rejuvenating quarterback careers, long before Sam Darnold spent a year in San Francisco.

Fields’ preference also means being open to something similar to what he shared in Pittsburgh with Russell Wilson two years ago, maybe something similar to how Reid used Michael Vick in 2009.

Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In 2024 – just as he could this season – Fields opened the year as the starting quarterback, while Wilson worked his way back from a calf injury. Fields led the Steelers to a 4-2 start before Mike Tomlin made the controversial call to start Wilson.

Fields was electric with his feet in 2024, finishing with 289 yards, five touchdowns and 19 first downs on 62 carries (4.7 avg.). Even after Wilson replaced him as the starter, the Steelers effectively used Fields in packages – something the Chiefs are expected to do when Mahomes gets the medical green light.

Dec 6, 2009; Atlanta, GA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick (7) is hugged by quarterback Donovan McNabb (5) after throwing a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at the Georgia Dome. The Eagles defeated the Falcons 34-7. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

In 2009, Donovan McNabb was the Eagles’ starter. Vick joined Reid and the Eagles knowing his role would be similar to that of Fields with the Chiefs. That year, Vick averaged 8.1 yards per carry in third-down-and-short situations. He had 57 yards, five first downs and a touchdown on seven attempts in short yardage that year.

With Vick on the roster, McNabb had his best season in three years. His passer rating, yards per attempt and touchdown percentage were all much better than the prior two seasons. As a result, the Eagles went 11-5 before losing to the Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs.