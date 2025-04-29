Analysts’ Take on Chiefs Round Three Draftee
The Kansas City Chiefs had an impressive draft haul in this year's NFL Draft. Addressing needs on both the offense and defense, the Chiefs will look to once again sit at the top of the AFC West division with their new players joining the cause.
One area that the Chiefs had to address in the offseason, whether that be through the draft or pro free agency, was the defensive line. While they did bring in Janarius Robinson as a depth piece through free agency, the franchise made a larger splash by landing a defensive end with their first selection in the third round.
Defensive end Ashton Gillotte made too much sense to become a Chief, and after waiting to hear his name called, his dream finally came true, as he is on his way to Kansas City. The former Louisville Cardinal adds a ton of depth to the defensive end position, as he has the chance to continuously learn from George Karlaftis.
Karlaftis and Gillotte have an already established relationship, and with the new defensive end on his way to the NFL, he should continue to utilize picking the brain of Karlaftis, who has been in the league for three seasons now.
According to analysts of Pro Football Focus, the addition of Gillotte is one of the better pick ups in this season's draft class.
"I love this pick from Kansas City, he just feels like a Kansas City Chief type of edge rusher," PFF said. "They got George Karlaftis there, and he's kind of the same mold of a player. He's a powerful, powerful edge rusher, Gillotte is, 85+ PFF grade in each of the last two years. He's a really good run defender, really good pass rusher, has an explosive first step, not the longest player overall, but he's a guy that can make a big impact in that rotation in Kansas City."
While his role on the squad will likely be in a developmental position, Gillotte has all the skills to one day become a key piece to the Chiefs' defense, especially if he continues the success he had when playing in his collegiate seasons.
