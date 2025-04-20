Is Chiefs Karlaftis Primed for a Huge Season?
The Kansas City Chiefs drafted defensive end George Karlaftis in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Purdue, and since donning a Chiefs uniform for the first time, his production has been consistently stellar.
Earning the nickname "Furious George", Karlaftis' aggression when playing on the field is unmatched, and it shows in his statistical line. Having played in 16 or more games in each season since 2022, the defense only benefits when he is dominant on the field. Lucky for them, it happens more often than not.
The 24 year old still has a ton of upside, giving all more reason why the front office should be considering to exercise the fifth year option on him, or rather extend him for the future. General manager Brett Veach touched on Karlaftis and cornerback Trent McDuffie, giving light on what direction they are considering going with their two former first round picks.
"I'm sure at some point here, George and Trent, we're gonna have a dialog with them. But to your point, as the years go on and we hope to keep this winning tradition up and have sustained success, it only becomes more difficult," Veach said.
While there are plans for a potential discussion to keep Karlaftis in a Chiefs uniform, he must continue to play as if he were still fighting for his job. Lucky for him, it shouldn't be too hard, given that he has increased his production each year when he's on the football field.
Last season, Karlaftis played in 16 games and collected 35 total tackles, a career high 6.5 stuffs, and stayed consistent with his sacking abilities, totalling eight last season. We have seen the defensive end collect more quarterback sacks, and perhaps that is something to watch going into the new campaign.
Through the NFL Draft, the Chiefs could address their defensive end position on the opposite side of Karlaftis. There are a ton of defensive ends that could be on the board for Veach and the rest of the front office, but Karlaftis surely allows them to sleep better at night knowing he is as effective as he is.
If Karlaftis gets an extension before the start of the season, or they decide to exercise a fifth-year option, Chiefs Kingdom should be on the lookout for what could be the beginning of Karlaftis' prime years.
