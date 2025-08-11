Betting Odds Show AFC West Division Closing Gap on Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the AFC West throughout the 2024 NFL season. En route to a 15-2 record, they lost just one divisional game. Although it could be said that they virtually went undefeated in their division, considering their one loss came in a Week 18 blowout to the Denver Broncos, in which the Chiefs rested all of their key players ahead of the playoffs.
Despite Kansas City's stellar campaign culminating in a third-straight Super Bowl appearance, the hype surrounding them for the upcoming season may be hitting a low point in their dynastic run. It appears as though their offensive regression in 2024 has bettors doubting the Chiefs.
The team has done its part to raise the ceiling on its attack. They drafted tackle Josh Simmons out of Ohio State in the first round, and also selected Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals and SMU running back Brashard Smith. They also signed former San Francisco 49ers O-lineman Jaylon Moore in free agency. Despite those moves, Vegas still doesn't feel strongly that the Chiefs will maintain their stranglehold on the AFC West.
Kansas City Chiefs are slight favorites to win the AFC West Division
Between their offseason additions, a full campaign with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, and the return of Rashee Rice, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to have an offensive resurgence in 2025. If they can improve their attack and mostly replicate their defensive success from last year, they shouldn't have any issue repeating as AFC West champions.
Bettors haven't been convinced so far. FanDuel currently has the Chiefs as -110 favorites to win the division. That gives them worse odds than the Buffalo Bills (-280), Baltimore Ravens (-155), and Philadelphia Eagles (-135), while edging out the Houston Texans (+115), Detroit Lions (+155), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+105), and San Francisco 49ers (+155).
The Denver Broncos have the next best odds to claim the AFC West at +300, with the Los Angeles Chargers just behind them at +320 and the Las Vegas Raiders a massive underdog at +1200. These odds may be more of a reflection of the bettors' affinity for the Broncos and Chargers as breakout candidates than an indictment of the Chiefs' capabilities.
Denver showed encouraging signs last season with rookie quarterback Bo Nix at the helm and is slated to have one of the strongest defenses in football this year. The Chargers will be looking to improve on an impressive 11-6 finish in head coach Jim Harbaugh's first campaign in LA.
