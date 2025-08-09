Kansas City Chiefs Dynasty in Jeopardy According to Analyst
The Kansas City Chiefs have easily the most successful franchise in the National Football League since the turn of the decade. While they didn't get their hand raised in victory in Super Bowl LIX, they have represented the AFC in the game of games three years in a row, and look to do the same in 2025.
However, due to the embarrassing loss suffered to the Philadelphia Eagles, several have begun to question whether or not the dynasty that is the Chiefs has come to an end. The loss has provided the franchise a ton of motivation this offseason, but at the end of the day, they need to get those results on the field.
The Chiefs have often gotten comparisons to the New England Patriots dynasty run when Tom Brady was the quarterback of the franchise. While the Chiefs still have the pieces to be successful and punch their ticket to the playoffs, analyst Colin Cowherd believes their Super Bowl-winning window is more closed than open.
- "I think Kansas City the dynasty part is over. They may win a Super Bowl, but I think their division's too good to be a dynasty," Cowherd said on The Herd.
- "I'll give you an example: When Nick Saban was at Alabama, LSU couldn't get the right coach. Auburn couldn't get the right coach. Old Miss couldn't get the right coach for most of it. Tennessee couldn't get the right coach. And he dominated. But then Georgia got Kirby Smart, and then Texas came in with Sarkc and and Nick Saban didn't look as dominating."
Don't Count Out the Chiefs
Cowherd would proceed to make it clear that it's not a shot at what Patrick Mahomes and company can and can't succeed anymore, but this same kind of thing happened to Brady with the Patriots. But with the AFC West emerging more competitive this season, it could hinder the Chiefs in Cowherd's eyes.
- "Kansas City deserves all the credit in the world. They've taken advantage of Justin Herbert with bad coaches. They've taken advantage of Denver in a rebuild and the Raiders in a perpetual rebuild. They deserve credit for all of it, but there's never been a division with four head coaches that have been to a Super Bowl."
