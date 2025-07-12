Biggest Kansas City Chiefs Player to Root For in 2025
The 2025 campaign is just around the corner, and for the Kansas City Chiefs, this upcoming season has a ton riding on it. Looking to prove that they are still the team to beat in the AFC, as well as that their championship window is still wide open, the Chiefs need help from all their players.
Last season, the Chiefs went 15-2 and won several one-score games. Punching their way to their third straight Super Bowl was impressive, but the way they ended their season was not. With several players returning to the roster, as well as new faces looking to contribute, the Chiefs roster shouldn't be messed with.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is likely to continue his superstar form, so he isn't a player to worry about. Tight end Travis Kelce is one player who has a ton riding on his season, but his legacy won't be remembered for how he ended his career.
According to NFL.com's Dan Parr's one player to root for from each AFC team list, Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco takes center stage. Pacheco is going into his fourth season with the Chiefs and the final year of his rookie contract, making this season a huge one for the former seventh-round draft pick.
"I want to see one of the NFL’s angriest runners get back to his pre-injury form. Pacheco made a habit of bulldozing through walls of defenders with aplomb in his first two years, but he suffered a fractured fibula in Week 2 of last season, which kept him out of nine games," Parr wrote.
"When he returned in late November, he just wasn’t the same guy and finished the season with an average of 3.7 yards per carry, a full yard below his mark through the first two seasons. He has bulked up this offseason in an effort to bounce back, with Andy Reid saying he “looks tremendous.” Here’s hoping Pacheco can recapture his spark in a contract year. When he’s on, few running backs are a more enjoyable watch."
So long as Pacheco stays healthy, it is likely he will be getting a majority of the carries in the ground game. But as we saw last season, Pacheco's production faltered. With a future in Kansas City on the line, Chiefs Kingdom should do all they can to back one of their fan favorites.
