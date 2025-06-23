Chiefs Fan Favorite Embarking on Huge Season
The 2025 campaign is the biggest one of Kansas City Chiefs' young running back Isiah Pacheco's career. Not only is he approaching the final year of his rookie deal, but he also has a ton to prove to the organization following a lackluster 2024 campaign.
Pacheco broke into the National Football League as a seventh-round draft pick from the 2022 NFL Draft. His first season saw him collect over 800 rushing yards and score five touchdowns, all while also hauling in 37 first downs. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry, which gave the Chiefs a ton to work with.
His second season got even better, helping the Chiefs secure their second Super Bowl championship in a row. In 2023, Pacheco totaled 935 rushing yards in 205 carries, earning himself a career high seven touchdowns, and brought in 53 first downs. His productivity in year two set the bar high for what fans and the organization were expecting in year three.
However, the third year in the league for Pacheco was anything but spectacular. Filled with injuries and inconsistencies, Pacheco only played in seven games and collected 310 rushing yards in 83 carries. Following that season, a lot is riding on 2025 to be great for Pacheco.
The Chiefs have a rather interesting scenario going into the 2025 campaign with their running back room. All but one running back option is on a one-year deal with the franchise. With Kareem Hunt and Elijah Mitchell both continuing to age, this is a prime season for Pacheco to prove he can be the franchise's main running back option.
The Chiefs added another running back to the room this offseason through the 2025 NFL Draft, drafting Brashard Smith out of SMU. While his role will likely increase with time, if Pacheco doesn't perform for Kansas City, Smith's increased role may come sooner rather than later.
A ton of signs are pointing to Pacheco having a better season in 2025. For starters, he's not injured anymore, he's coming off a huge personal achievement in graduating from Rutgers, and has a bad taste in his mouth from the Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Pacheco doesn't need to set a new career high in rushing yards, but if he shows his consistency and improvement, the Chiefs shouldn't be too quick to see him walk come the end of the campaign.
As always, make sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again
Let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.