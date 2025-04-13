Chiefs HC Andy Reid Gives Resounding Update on Isiah Pacheco
One of the most pressing issues for the Kansas City Chiefs this past season was their inconsistent ground game. While the Chiefs have the luxury of having Patrick Mahomes on their roster to throw the ball up and down the field, even he needs a quality ground game.
Last season, the Chiefs took the running back-by-committee approach, featuring multiple running backs throughout the season. It is a method that many teams around the league have adopted over the past few seasons as the running back has been devalued in contract negotiations.
Pacheco only played in seven games this past season, leaving the Chiefs thin at the running back position. While the Chiefs finished the regular season 15-2 and had a Super Bowl appearance, establishing a better run game earlier would have helped a little.
At the NFL owners' meetings, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave an update on running back Isiah Pacheco. The veteran running back is entering his fourth season in the National Football League but is coming off the worst of his three seasons in the league, which is problematic.
Still, Reid believes Pacheco will be even better this upcoming season after missing most of last season. Reid noted that the veteran running back tried to play through his injuries last season but was unsuccessful. Reid believes the time off will help Pacheco physically and mentally.
"I think he'll be better this year. He was forcing that thing coming back. Most guys probably haven't come back, but if you know him for a minute, you know he wasn't going to be held back. I think you'll get an even better player this year," Reid said.
"He's a good football player," Reid said. "I think he's a good kid. He's got a little quickness and speed. He also has the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, and you can flex him out to catch the ball. When he was healthy, he did a great job in San Francisco."
Kansas City faces a few new challenges and a few of the same. Keeping Pacheco healthy is the goal.
