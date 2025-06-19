Biggest Positional Concerns Ahead of 2025 for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have been the most dominant team that the National Football League has had since the turn of the decade. Not only have they been to the Super Bowl five of the last six seasons, but they've also walked out with their heads high in three of them.
However, even the best teams have their down days. For the Chiefs, their 2024 season ended due to a bad day at the office, losing the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles. Ahead of the new season, the Chiefs have begun gearing up for revenge, but there is work that needs to be done.
The biggest example of work that needs to be done comes in the form of two positional groups: the running back position and the offensive line. According to analysts Nick Wright and Chris Broussard, those are must-watch for the remainder of the offseason.
"Can we have an excellent running game?" Wright said on First Things First. "I thought (Isiah) Pacheco could be that last year. Pacheco was a great story as a seventh-rounder, an overachiever, great. Broke his leg, so you can't hold that against him, and then when he came back, he just wasn't quite the same."
"Only the New York Jets have a longer streak of not having a thousand-yard rusher. Since Mahomes has been there, the Chiefs' leading rusher has had less than 930 yards every year, and less than 600 yards three times; the average is 740. I would just like a running game the other team has to pay attention to."
Broussard believes the running game has its upsides, especially with Pacheco putting in the work this offseason. For Broussard, the biggest concern he has for the Chiefs is if the offensive line can be effective. A concern that several have been paying attention to all offseason.
"Jaylon Moore's been a really good backup for the Niners for four years, so is he a full-time starter?" Broussard said. "And then the penalty monger (Jawaan Taylor), last year he was tied for second in penalties, the year before that he led the league. He's actually pretty decent when he's not jumping off sides. The offensive line is the biggest question."
So long as Chiefs first-round draft pick Josh Simmons is progressing well through his injury recovery, the offensive line should, on paper, be better than last season. Until the pads are on and the competition is on the other side, we will have to wait and see for both the offensive line and running back positions.
