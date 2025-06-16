Veteran Chiefs' RB Kareem Hunt Speaks on Running Back Room
The Kansas City Chiefs fell short of their goal last season after losing in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs were looking to win their third straight Super Bowl last season but came up a game short. Now has they get closer to the new season, they will use their Super Bowl loss as motivation all of next season. The Chiefs will look to improve and get better all summer and be contenders in 2025.
For the Chiefs, we all know what they play for each season. That is winning a Super Bowl. They have had wonderful success throughout the years, getting things in place after losing a lot of people from previous teams. They will try to do the same in 2025.
One position the Chiefs are looking to improve next season is the running back position. The Chiefs' run game last season was not the best, but it was not all their fault or in their control. Injuries had a lot to do with it as well. That is one part of their team they did not have luck with. Head coach Andy Reid knows how important it is to get the run game going next season and to their success.
This offense, the Chiefs addressed the running back position in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. In free agency, they went and got veteran running back Elijah Mitchell. In the draft, they took Brashard Smith with their last pick of the draft. The team will also be back with veteran running back Kareem Hunt and starting running back Isiah Pacheco. The Chiefs will have options to run the ball.
Hunt recently talked about the running back room and the new players that will be featured in the backfield.
"Good man, I like him [Brashard Smith] a lot," said Hunt. "You know, a guy that is very versatile and you know quick, good speed, and you know I like him so far for sure."
"I think we have a strong group. I am excited to you know work with these guys and you know see everybody at full and get offseason and be able to come out there and help this team."
The Chiefs will try to be more balanced on the offensive side of the ball next season. That will help them take more shots downfield as well.
