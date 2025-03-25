The Biggest Question Surrounding the Chiefs' Defense
The Kansas City Chiefs went from a team with very few holes on the roster, to suddenly having questions at multiple position groups across the board. After being thoroughly outplayed by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs must improve quickly over this summer.
The Chiefs have questions on both sides of the ball, but the questions regarding their defense are arguably the most critical. Although the Chiefs' offense needs to improve as well, having the best quarterback in the league benefits them in a way no player on their defense can match.
The Pro Football Network analyzed the biggest question facing every team's defense heading into next season. PFN believes the biggest question facing the Chiefs defense centers around whether or not they should add to a defensive line that lost multiple players in free agency.
"The Kansas City Chiefs took several hits in free agency, particularly on defense. While Justin Reid was the biggest name to leave, the defensive line saw the most overall attrition with Tershawn Wharton and Derrick Nnadi signing elsewhere," PFN said.
"The Chiefs added Jerry Tillery, but need a little more support for their top two pass rushers. Chris Jones and George Karlaftis combined to account for 43% of the team’s pressures and 33% of their sacks. For a team that blitzed at the ninth-highest rate, having their pressures come from such a concentrated source is suboptimal."
"Kansas City could hope for 2023 first-rounder Felix Anudike-Uzomah to break out, though he’s played just over 500 snaps in two years and owns a mediocre 7.9% career pressure rate. PFSN’s most recent Mock Draft Simulator data shows DT as the most popular position selected with the 31st overall pick, with 38.6% of users picking that position for the Chiefs in the first round," PFN said.
The Chiefs have the luxury of having one of the best head coaches in the league and a front office willing to do what it takes to win games. This should bode well for a Chiefs team who's Super Bowl window will likely be open for many years to come, as long as Mahomes is under center.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.