Pass Rusher Prospects Chiefs Could Target Past No. 9

This upcoming draft is fascinating for a multitude of reasons, but one of, if not the biggest, storylines heading into the 2026 NFL Draft is how the Kansas City Chiefs strategically reconstruct their roster with a surplus of picks.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky shares the same sentiment that the Chiefs cannot afford to miss the opportunity in next month's event.

"I think this is the most important draft in Kansas City of the Patrick Mahomes era for Kansas City," Orlovsky said on Tuesday's edition of ESPN's 'Get Up'. "I think the offensive line should be a better unit, but there are question marks at the No. 2 and No. 3 wide receiver. There are question marks in the secondary. There are question marks off the edge with the pass rusher opposite [George] Karlaftis."

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"While there were some good solid additions - obviously [Kenneth] Walker III , Alohi Gilman, and Khyiris Tonga are important parts - I still look at this roster, and I say 'Not as good as the Chargers, not as good as the Broncos, not as good as the Texans, not as good as the Bills,'" Orlovsky continued. "So, I think it's a massively consequential draft for the Chiefs."

As Orlovsky states, the Chiefs have several holes on the roster they must fill heading into next season, and pass rusher has been one of the most-discussed issues for Kansas City this offseason. The Chiefs would love to grab one of the premier edge rushers at No. 9, but if Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Rueben Bain Jr. are all gone, who would general manager Brett Veach target in the 29-40 range?

Keldric Faulk

Nov 1, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) tries to block the pass of Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Kansas City would most likely have to move up from No. 29 if the front office feels that the Auburn edge rusher is a great consolation prize to the three players named above. Faulk's 2025 production did suffer a downtick from 2024, as the 6-foot-5, 276-pound edge rusher recorded only two sacks last season after a seven-sack campaign in 2024.

Because it would require Kansas City to jump several teams and climb into the early 20s, late teens, Veach may feel inclined to wait for better value.

T.J. Parker

Nov 8, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) runs near Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard - GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard - GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Like everyone at Clemson, Parker underwhelmed in 2025, but the Chiefs could stay at No. 29 and still draft the 6-foot-3, 263-pound edge rusher.

Parker can contribute against the run and pass, which is an important quality for a pass rusher. At this point in the first round, edge rushers who can provide production in both facets need to be the priority over a one-trick pony, who can only rush the passer. Teams are far more likely to tolerate those types of defensive linemen if they are elite at generating pressure, but those players will be taken in the top 10.

Cashius Howell

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) tackes Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texas A&M product totaled 11.5 sacks last season, which was a career best for the 6-foot-2, 253-pound edge rusher. However, Howell's arms measured at 30 and 1/4 inches, which is lower than Bain's.

If teams are sliding Bain Jr. - who was unstoppable in the College Football Playoff - outside the top 10, then Howell could be a red flag late in the first round. Howell sliding into the second round, and potentially being available at No. 40, is a much more attractive proposition for the Chiefs.