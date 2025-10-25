Brashard Smith Shares How He’s Growing in Chiefs Offense
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City running back Brashard Smith spoke from the podium Saturday at team headquarters. The Chiefs (4-3) host the Washington Commanders (3-4) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch and read below:
On how he would assess his rookie season up to this point:
“It's going pretty good. That's probably all I got. I think it's going pretty good.”
On what makes him say that:
“Just coming in every day, and just expecting to learn more and just growing. So, I feel pretty good, and I feel like I'm growing. So that's all I can ask for.”
On how he liked touching the ball so much in last week’s win:
“I'll say it's a little different. I did get more touches, but I'll say it's the same thing. You got to get your body right each and every week. So, just come out and just get your body right every each and every week, every day, so I'll be set for the game day.”
On how he’s building his game, and next steps:
“I think I'm in an okay spot. I'm just doing what I have to do. I'm doing my job. I'm not really worried about doing too much. Just doing my job and just staying humble and staying focused. And just worry about the main thing, which is to win. I just want to help the team win.”
On the connection he shares with Rashee Rice, another SMU product:
“Yeah, he's literally a big brother to me. He tells me everything, like any route I'm running, or just any little thing I do. Like, he's on me about it. I appreciate that. Like, I would say that's the biggest thing for me. So, I love it. I love it from him.”
On how he sees himself growing as a kickoff returner:
“I think I'm doing pretty good. I haven't gotten kicks here and there. It's like, each and every week they switch up. I guess if they feel like you're hot or something, they won't kick to you throughout the week. So, you just got to be ready and just wait for the ball. Just be ready. And if you're not getting it, make sure you’re blocking for your teammates.”
On how he feels about the playbook, and whether he senses coaches trusting him:
“Yeah, I feel great about the playbook. I've been trying to get it since I first got here, so I feel great up to this point. With the playbook and just with the coaches, they're helping me out as much as they can, I'll say. And I appreciate that from them for sure.”
On what about the Chiefs’ offense makes it a good fit for his role:
“It's very explosive, just coming into the league. I wouldn't have imagined me being on the Chiefs, just because like my style of playing. And I just feel like that's a big plus, for sure. So, I'm happy to be here.”
Chiefs Kingdom, the most thorough news and info is best served with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And tell us your thoughts on Brashard Smith by visiting our Facebook page (here).