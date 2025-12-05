Why Chiefs Need Marquee Offensive Performance Week 14 to Stay Alive

Just 13 weeks into the 2025 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs are on the verge of elimination from title contention. At 6-6, this team likely has to run the table just to sneak into the playoffs. Winning out would only give them an 11-6 record, which should be enough to earn a Wild Card spot in the AFC. But anything less than that could have them on the outside looking in.



The Chiefs are currently just the 10th seed in the conference. They've already lost their head-to-head matchups against several of the other challengers ahead of them in the standings — the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, and Buffalo Bills. All the current teams in the Wild Card spots already have eight wins. Simply put, Kansas City can't afford another loss in Week 14.



Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets ready before a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Can the Chiefs' offense overcome the Texans' ferocious defense?



The plan is simple. Head Coach Andy Reid outlined it for the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this week: Win all five of the remaining games in the 2025 NFL season and prepare for an extended playoff run on the road. However, that's a lot easier said than done. KC has a couple of favorable matchups left on its slate with the Tennessee Titans and the Las Vegas Raiders, but it'll also have to be perfect against the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos to get to 11 wins.



Week 14 might present the Chiefs with their toughest test left on the schedule. The Texans are scorching hot after rattling off a four-game winning streak to keep their season alive. They've been able to reinsert themselves into the playoff picture and even the title conversation behind the strength of their defense, which currently ranks first in the NFL in both yards (265.7) and points (16.5) allowed.



Patrick Mahomes career against the Houston Texans 🔥



Total yards | 1,519

Total touchdowns | 16

Passer rating | 113

Fantasy points per game | 27.2



Via | @FantasyPtsData #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/GCJVOUWhxZ — SleeperChiefs (@SleeperChiefsKC) December 3, 2025

Houston is coming off an upset over the Indianapolis Colts, in which it completely stifled Daniel Jones and what was supposed to be one of the best offenses in the league. The Chiefs might have a slightly better defense than Indy, but they'll probably still need more than the 16 points the Colts put up to get the win in Week 14 and stay in the playoff hunt. FanDuel is expecting KC's offense to get the job done.

They've set Patrick Mahomes' line at 234.5 passing yards, Rashee Rice at 68.5 receiving yards, Travis Kelce at 49.5, and Xavier Worthy at 35.5.

