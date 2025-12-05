Chiefs’ Key Offensive Players Who Must Step Up vs Texans

If the Kansas City Chiefs want to win this Sunday, it's going to be their offense that gets the job done at the end of the day. The Chiefs' offense has the tall task of getting around the Houston Texans' defense, a defense that is arguably the best in the National Football League.

We all know the players offensively who will be ready to have a big game, such as Patrick Mahomes, Rashee Rice, or Travis Kelce. But it's going to be those who might get overlooked needing to step up for the Chiefs to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Here are three Chiefs who need to step up this Sunday if the Chiefs want to have their best chance at success and string together victories .

1. WR Hollywood Brown

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) reacts after a catch against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

To begin the season, Hollywood Brown was Patrick Mahomes' go-to guy, especially with both Rice and Xavier Worthy starting the season off unavailable. However, in recent games, the veteran wide receivers haven't seen as many touches on the football.

Entering Week 14, Brown has collected 459 receiving yards, which ranks third on the roster. But his last big game came against the Denver Broncos, where he hauled in four receptions for 40 receiving yards. However, Brown hasn't been as big an asset since.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Over his last two games, Brown has combined for 30 receiving yards in three receptions. He did score a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys, but if the Chiefs are going to want him to be a bigger contributor if they want to get past Houston.

2. RB Brashard Smith

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' rookie has arguably been the best Chiefs draft pick from the 2025 NFL Draft. He's been healthy, he's been reliable for plays, and he also hasn't done a whole lot in the last few games. His last big game came against the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this season.

Smith has collected 12 rushing yards in four carries and 39 receiving yards in five receptions over his last four games. Whether the Chiefs look to use him for the ground game or not, he needs to have a bigger presence against the Texans.

3. WR Nikko Remigio

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Nikko Remigio (81) celebrates after defeating the against the Las Vegas Raiders in the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Nikko has played well this season, setting new career highs across the board. His versatility in a punt or kickoff return role has shown his worth, but the Chiefs could use a little more . The longest kickoff return for Remigio this season sits at 47, and seeing how inconsistent this Chiefs offense is, he needs to get them down the field as much as possible.

