BREAKING: Chiefs Select Jalen Royals No. 133 Overall
With the 133rd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs have selected wide receiver Jalen Royals.
Royals is the fifth player the Chiefs have selected so far, as Josh Simmons was taken in the first round, Omarr Norman-Lott was taken in round two, Ashton Gillotte was taken at the beginning of the third round, and Nohl Williams was taken at the end of the third round.
"He has good size and is keenly aware of defenders around him, which allows him to adjust routes and improve his chances on contested catches. He’s a decent route-runner but doesn’t have the short-area foot quickness and burst to open wide windows for his quarterback. He’s excellent as a zone-beater and uses plus body control and play strength to bring in catches in traffic. Royals is a smooth athlete who can play inside or outside and is best suited for an offense that will value him as a possession target over the first two levels." Lance Zierlein wrote.
Royals will look to play a key role for the Chiefs in 2025 and will be a key piece alongside a stacked offense, as the Chiefs look to continue to be the team to beat in the AFC.
With Royals added to the Chiefs, the franchise now has five rookies who can make an instant impact and change how the Chiefs approach game day. Expect all of them to compete for an early role with the Chiefs during their rookie season.
The Chiefs finished last year with a 15-2 record and entered the offseason with needs that had to be addressed. Now, the Chiefs have invested five picks to ensure they have the right pieces in place moving forward to keep the momentum moving in a positive direction.
The Chiefs have made nice pickups so far this weekend, and they have enough picks to continue to do so. Make sure you stay locked in on our coverage as we look at what the Chiefs will continue to do over the draft weekend.
Below is each pick the Chiefs have left in the draft.
- Round 5, No. 164
- Round 7, No. 226
- Round 7, No. 251
- Round 7, No. 257
For more NFL Draft coverage, be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.