Time for This Veteran to Shine Amid Josh Simmons’ Injury

2025 has been a rollercoaster of a season for the Kansas City Chiefs. Going into the year, the Chiefs knew they'd have an uphill battle to face, but the punches have kept on coming. Entering Week 14, sitting in third place in the AFC West at a 6-6 record wasn't on anyone's bingo cards this season.

And things just got more problematic, as head coach Andy Reid revealed on Wednesday that the Chiefs' first-round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Josh Simmons, will be headed to the injury reserve following a wrist injury suffered while playing the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

#Chiefs LT Josh Simmons had surgery on his wrist and is headed to Injured Reserve, coach Andy Reid confirmed. https://t.co/Y7iXw3CGlz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2025

With Simmons out against the Houston Texans, and potentially longer depending on injury recovery, it's all the more time for veteran signee Jaylon Moore to step up to the plate. The Chiefs paid Moore handsomely this offseason, and if there were ever a time to earn the paycheck, it would be right now.

Additionally, the Chiefs announced that they have signed practice squad tackle Esa Pole to an active roster contract following the Simmons injury news. Pole will add depth to the offensive line, but likely won't get the starting nod over Moore as the Chiefs need every win they can get down the stretch.

Jaylon Moore

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Jaylon Moore (77) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Entering Week 14, the former San Francisco 49er, in Moore, has played in all 12 games for Kansas City, obtaining four starts along the way. Should he start against the Texans on Sunday, Moore will tie a career-high in games started in the regular season at five.

According to Pro Football Focus, Moore has been most successful in his run blocking this season , as he holds a 67.8 overall grade in that area. Overall, Moore has been slightly below average when comparing his play to other tackles in the NFL, but that's to be expected with not being a regular starter.

Moore's best performance of the season came against the Detroit Lions in Week 6, playing in over 60 offensive snaps and collecting an overall performance grade of 67.7. Against the Cowboys , Moore struggled, which should be something he looks to improve upon when playing the Texans in Week 14.

As the Chiefs look to get into the playoffs, they're going to need Moore to take this starting opportunity and make it count. The offensive line's success will dictate how the Chiefs fare in their playoff pursuit, as Patrick Mahomes has been sacked far too often this season, similar to 2024.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt (53) tackles Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

