Chiefs’ Offense Faces Major Test in Push to Win Out

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the biggest test of their season, and arguably, the biggest test since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback. The Chiefs must win each of their final games if it means making the playoffs, something that seemed outlandish to say as a possibility before the season began.

As the old saying goes, "defense wins championships", and that couldn't be truer. But you also have to be in a position to win a championship, and as the Chiefs stand entering Week 14, a loss would have them be on the outside looking in. Meaning the next five games solely ride on offensive performance.

Offensive Test vs Texans Defense

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates with defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) after his sack of Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Mahomes and company will have their backs against the wall, already knowing that a loss would end their playoff pursuit, but on top of that, the Houston Texans have one of the best defenses in the National Football League.

Averaging 265.7 total yards, the Texans' defense keeps games close enough for their offense to walk away with a victory. The Chiefs have played in several one-score games this season and have been losers in most. This Sunday isn't the kind of game you want to keep close with the Texans defense staring you down on the other side.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks on the field prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Mike Florio dove into his thoughts on how the Chiefs have played "on the ropes," especially when it comes to the offensive approach, as it's been hit or miss this season in terms of consistency.

Florio's Thoughts

"The Chiefs just are living on the ropes, and every week it's like, are they going to wake up? Are they going to wake up? And yes, they did against the Colts, but then they lost to the Cowboys. And they're at full-blown, all-out desperation mode. We've never seen this for them in the regular season," Florio said on Pro Football Talk.

"And we've seen how they thrive in single-elimination settings in the postseason. 17-4 Patrick Mahomes is in the postseason. Will that team show up for the last five regular season games? That's the question that we're going to get the first answer to against arguably the best defense in football on Sunday night."

If playoff performances are what's needed for the Chiefs to make the playoffs, there isn't a better team that can fulfill that asking. The Chiefs' offense ranks within the top five in total offensive yards and second in the league in passing yards on average.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) makes a catch against the Indianapolis Colts in overtime at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

So long as the offense gets something to go their way early against the Texans and all who they play following Week 14, this win-out task is doable.

