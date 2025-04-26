BREAKING: Chiefs Trade Mr. Irrelevant Pick, Draft Brashard Smith
With the 228th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs have selected Brashard Smith following a trade with the New England Patriots. The Chiefs moved up to spot 228 and give the Patriots the 251st and 257th pick.
Smith is the seventh player the Chiefs have selected so far, as Josh Simmons was taken in the first round, Omarr Norman-Lott was taken in round two, Ashton Gillotte was taken at the beginning of the third round, Nohl Williams at the end of the third, and Jalen Royals in the fourth. Jeffrey Bassa was selected in the fifth round by the franchise.
"He has a feel for finding soft spots along the interior but has average speed to turn the corner on wide runs. He could get pushed up a full round thanks to his ball skills and ability to run routes in space. Smith shined as a kick returner at Miami and will likely get that chance in the pros as a third-down back with room for development." Lance Zeirlein wrote.
Smith will look to play a key role for the Chiefs in 2025 and will be a key piece alongside a stacked roster, as the Chiefs look to continue to be the team to beat in the AFC.
With Smith added to the Chiefs, the franchise now has seven rookies who can make an instant impact and change how the Chiefs approach game day. Expect all of them to compete for an early role with the Chiefs during their rookie season.
The Chiefs finished last year with a 15-2 record and entered the offseason with needs that had to be addressed. Now, the Chiefs have invested seven picks to ensure they have the right pieces in place moving forward to keep the momentum moving in a positive direction.
The Chiefs have made nice pickups so far this weekend, and they have enough picks to continue to do so. Make sure you stay locked in on our coverage as we look at what the Chiefs will finish with to close out the draft weekend.
The Chiefs are officially off the clock for the 2025 NFL Draft.
For more NFL Draft coverage, be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.